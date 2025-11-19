Turkiye to host COP31 climate summit in 2026

Turkiye will host next year’s COP31 summit in the city of Antalya, ending a long standoff with Australia over the location of the top United Nations climate meeting.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian public broadcaster that Australia had reached an arrangement with Turkiye to host negotiations in the lead-up to the 2026 UN climate meeting along with Pacific nations while Turkiye will assume the presidency of the official meeting.

“What we’ve come up with is a big win for both Australia and [Turkiye],” Albanese said.

The announcement comes as this year’s COP30 climate summit in the Brazilian city of Belem is due to close on November 21.