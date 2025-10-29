UN issues warning following Trump's nuclear testing announcement

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, commented on US President Donald Trump's plans to resume nuclear testing.

"The Secretary-General has been saying for some time now that current nuclear risks are already alarmingly high, and all actions that could lead to miscalculation or escalation with catastrophic consequences must be avoided",

Farhan Haq said.

Trump previously announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear tests, citing similar activities by other nations.

It should be noted that the European Commission declined to comment on Trump's plans, but responded that all states "must adhere to non-proliferation principles."