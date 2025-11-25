UN launches process to elect new secretary-general

The UN Security Council and the General Assembly have published a joint letter to initiate the procedure of electing the global organization’s new secretary-general.

The letter, says that it "serves to begin soliciting candidates for the position while also setting out the modalities for submitting and considering nominations."

It encourages member states to "strongly consider nominating women candidates," because so far there have been no female UN secretaries-general.

"We note the importance of regional diversity in the selection of Secretaries General," the letter reads.

The election itself is expected to take place in late July 2026.

The term of the current head of the global organization, Antonio Guterres, ends on December 31, 2026.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has formally declared his candidacy for the next UN Secretary-General. Those who have publicly entered the race so far include former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Rebeca Grynspan, who is currently leading the UN agency for trade and development (UNCTAD).