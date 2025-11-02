U.S. and China to set up military communication channels

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he agreed with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, on the need to set up U.S.-China military-to-military channels.

Hegseth said he spoke with his Chinese counterpart late Saturday and that they agreed that “peace, stability and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong countries.”

"Admiral Dong and I also agreed that we should set up military-to-military channels to deconflict and deescalate any problems that arise. We have more meetings on that coming soon," Hegseth said.

Dong and Hegseth met Friday in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, on the sidelines of a summit of defense chiefs of Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN).