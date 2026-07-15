US and Iran must stop escalation in region - Pakistani Foreign Ministry

The USA and Iran must end renewed hostilities in the Middle East, according to Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi.

Islamabad also called on both sides to return to diplomatic negotiations.

"Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the memorandum of understanding",

Andrabi said.

All disagreements must be resolved at the negotiating table, he stressed.

Pakistan is ready to mediate to achieve peace in the region, the spokesman added.