US eases sanctions on Syria

On November 10, the US Treasury Department has announced a partial easing of sanctions targeting Syria, permitting certain civilian goods and technologies to enter the country without special licensing.

"The USA no longer applies comprehensive sanctions against Syria... The transportation of most basic civilian goods produced in the USA, as well as software and technology, to or within Syria is permitted without a license",

the US Treasury reported.

The decision follows last week's UN Security Council decision to lift sanctions on Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom Washington had already delisted along with his interior minister.