Ushakov: Contacts continue regarding Putin-Trump summit

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed ongoing contacts between Moscow and Washington concerning the postponed Putin-Trump summit.

"The meeting (between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump – ed.) has been postponed for some time",

Yuri Ushakov stated.

The presidential aide emphasized that diplomatic channels remain active regarding summit arrangements.

Ushakov acknowledged the Budapest summit could still materialize, noting that technical and political details could be readily resolved once mutual agreement on the meeting's framework is established.