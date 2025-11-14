Venezuela asks Iran for assistance

Caracas asks Tehran for political support amid the launch of the US military operation Southern Spear, which could affect Venezuelan territory.

Venezuela authorities are seeking support from Iran amid the launch of the US military operation Southern Spear against drug cartels. Iran's diplomatic mission noted that this is political support, not military aid.

"Venezuela did not ask Iran for military assistance (in the face of US threats - ed.), but discussed the possibility of political assistance from the Islamic Republic,”

- a source in the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed.