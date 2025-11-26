Vladimir Putin: CSTO countries respect Armenia's position on participation

President Vladimir Putin stated that CSTO member countries respect Armenia's position on the participation in the organization's work.

"Armenia's position is well known. As our Armenian colleagues say, 'We support all decisions made by the CSTO, and consider ourselves members of the organization, but at this stage we refrain from participating in its meetings'",

Vladimir Putin said.

Putin clarified that this is Yerevan's sovereign choice, which the CSTO accepts. He also emphasized that member states continue to maintain contact with Armenia, and that Moscow supports ongoing dialogue with Yerevan regarding new decisions within the CSTO framework.