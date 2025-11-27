Wang Yi to visit Russia in early December

The head of China's Foreign Ministry will visit Russia early next month. The purpose of the trip is to participate in consultations on strategic security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia early next week. The relevant information was confirmed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

She clarified that during the visit, the foreign minister will participate in bilateral consultations on strategic security.

The upcoming consultations are expected to cover regional and global strategic developments, as well as a number of issues related to the strategic security of the Russian Federation and China.