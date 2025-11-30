Why Whitkoff and Kushner heading to Russia?

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow today "for more talks" on settling the Ukraine crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that there is a preliminary agreement on Witkoff's visit to Moscow this week.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida yesterday. Apart from Witkoff and Kushner, the Florida consultations also involved U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Ukrainian delegation particularly comprised Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Sergey Kislitsa, first deputy foreign minister.

Rubio said after the meeting that talks were productive but there's "more work to be done." According to him, the U.S. is optimistic about settling the conflict but maintains a realistic position.