Yerevan's Red Bridge reopened to visitors

The solemn reopening ceremony of one of the capital's historical and cultural monuments, the Red Bridge, took place in Yerevan, Armenia's Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reported.

The event was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, as well as Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan.

"Today we are all witnessing how one of the oldest bridges in Yerevan is becoming accessible to our citizens and tourists. Our goal is to make Yerevan's historical and cultural heritage more visible and accessible,'' Zhanna Andreasyan said.

The Red Bridge is 80 meters long and 11 meters high, consisting of two large and one small span.