Zangzur Corridor construction nears - Hikmet Hajiyev

The Zangezur Corridor comes to final completion towards Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan is actively engaging in robust initiatives to enhance regional transport and logistics interoperability," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that the Zangezur corridor can create significant advantages not only for the region but also for the broader Eurasian space - it has the potential to change the transportation map of Eurasia, strengthen prosperity, cooperation, and interaction.

In this process, the South Caucasus, including Azerbaijan, will gain special attention and importance, according to the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. Zangilan was previously considered one of Azerbaijan’s remote regions, but now it is turning into one of the strategic and central areas where the East-West and North-South corridors intersect.

"Azerbaijan plays a key role in the construction and development of these routes, completing its part as quickly as possible," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He recalled large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the Karabakh-East Zangezur region, including the construction of transport and connecting infrastructure. Roads, highways, and railways are already being built. Hajiyev expressed confidence that the new roads will bring prosperity and cooperation to the entire Caucasus region.