Garibashvili and Pashinyan hold telephone talks

6 Nov. 14:29

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has discussed with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan a number of issues on the agenda regarding cooperation between Georgia and Armenia, the press service of the Administration of the Government of Georgia reports.

The conversation between the heads of governments of Georgia and Armenia took place over telephone. The parties exchanged views on close cooperation in the region and current issues, Sputnik Georgia reports.

In addition to this, Pashinyan informed Garibashvili about the results of the trilateral meeting held in Sochi on October 31, which was attended by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

Let us remind you that Georgia and Armenia established diplomatic relations in July 1992. The countries cooperate in trade, transport, energy and tourism. The trade turnover between them in January-September of 2022 amounted to $798.8 million, which is 60.4% more than in the same period of 2021, and the export of Georgian products to Armenia more than doubled over the nine months since the beginning of the year and amounted to $366.1 million.