Turkey urges Armenia to improve ties with Azerbaijan

15 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The normalization process in the South Caucasus is underway, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Ankara on Wednesday.

"The normalization of Armenia's relations with Türkiye and Azerbaijan will promote regional peace and stability. Sincere steps taken by our countries will ensure sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, and the regional stability will also affect the economic development," Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said he has reached agreements with his Armenian counterpart on speeding up the process of preparing infrastructure for opening ground communication between the two countries.

"Both sides obtained the results of the analysis and inspections of roads and bridges near the border crossings. Work is underway. We’ll take steps regarding the roads leading to the border checkpoints. Today we agreed to speed up the adoption of these measures," the minister noted.

He reminded that the above route is a historical "Silk Road" and its restoration will be of great importance.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that Armenia's foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan has arrived in Turkey today to meet with the Armenian rescuers participating in search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected provinces, as well as the Turkish diplomat.