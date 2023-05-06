Azerbaijani Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves revealed

The foreign exchange reserves of the Azerbaijani Central Bank amount to over $9.1 bln, the monetary base is almost $17.6 bln, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said.
According to him, the macroeconomic indicators of the Azerbaijani economy are growing annually by all indicators.
"Azerbaijan has increased the export of domestic goods by 15.6 times over the past 20 years. I also see a strategically important development. Azerbaijan is now a center in the transportation of goods in the North-South and East-West directions, as well as in a number of other international corridors and routes," he said.