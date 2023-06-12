Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on occasion of Russia Day

12 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

Ilham Aliyev wholeheartedly congratulated the Russian president all people of Russia on the national holiday - Russia Day.

"Azerbaijan and Russia are bound by centuries-long traditions of friendship, good-neighborly relations and mutual support between our peoples. Our interstate ties, close and reliable partnership relations spanning new spheres day by day are successfully developing today on this solid foundation," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state stressed the Declaration on Allied Interaction, which reflects the spirit and character of Azerbaijan-Russia relations and defines the ways of multifaceted allied interaction for the coming years.

"I am sure that thanks to our joint efforts, we will actively contribute to the further strengthening of our ties, the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples and countries," Ilham Aliyev added.

The Azerbaijani president wished Putin good health and success, and the friendly people of Russia happiness and prosperity.