Cognac testing laboratory may be created in Armenia

22 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has not received any official documents from the Russian side regarding Armenian cognac, Armenian economy minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

He noted that Armenian doesn't have an isotope laboratory in Armenia, but they will try to create that capability.

"Our economic policy is such that the quality of the goods produced in Armenia constantly increases and reaches a proper level. We will be able to sell products in all countries and no questions about quality will be raised; and if they do, we will show the results of the expertise obtained from international laboratories," Papoyan said.

He emphasized that a very large percentage of Armenian cognac is exported to Russia.

"Now, all our brandies are subjected to isotopic laboratory testing, and this is done in Russia. No Armenian brandy can be sold in Russia without Russian isotope laboratory testing. We produce 2,000-dollar-worth brandy for the same Armenian and Russian market, and it is a national pride," the minister said.

Recently, Russian agencies reported that almost 90% of Armenian brandies sold in Russia are not "safe," and almost half of them contain non-grape spirits.