Unmanned cargo transportation may be launched between Russia and Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Belarus have expressed significant interest in participating in cross-border unmanned cargo transportation initiatives, according to Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin.

"Our colleagues from Belarus and Kazakhstan have certainly shown great interest in cross-border unmanned cargo transportation",

Nikitin stated.

He added that such services would be introduced, though likely not before 2027.

Currently, unmanned cargo vehicles are operating on the Central Ring Road and the M-11 Neva Highway. Plans call for launching similar services on the M-12 Vostok Highway later this year.