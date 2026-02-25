Vestnik Kavkaza

Unmanned cargo transportation may be launched between Russia and Kazakhstan

Unmanned cargo transportation may be launched between Russia and Kazakhstan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan and Belarus have expressed significant interest in participating in cross-border unmanned cargo transportation initiatives, according to Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin.

"Our colleagues from Belarus and Kazakhstan have certainly shown great interest in cross-border unmanned cargo transportation",

Nikitin stated.

He added that such services would be introduced, though likely not before 2027.

Currently, unmanned cargo vehicles are operating on the Central Ring Road and the M-11 Neva Highway. Plans call for launching similar services on the M-12 Vostok Highway later this year.

400 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.