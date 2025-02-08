Iran will rise despite sanctions, Pezeshkian says

8 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Sanctions will not hinder Iran’s rapid development. The relevant opinion was expressed by the President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian. According to him, despite all restrictions, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to become a regional leader.

Leadership in the region will belong to Iran even despite sanctions, which may soon be further tightened, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian said.

“We will be able to rise, become the strongest country in our region in all spheres,”

– the Iranian President said.