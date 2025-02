27 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Lastochka electric train has reached the capital of Abkhazia, Sukhum, for the first time.

It is noted that the train departed from the Olympic Park station in Sochi, with the journey taking about 3.5 hours.

This was a special route from Sirius. It was previously announced that regular train service from Sochi to Sukhum would be launched on May 1.