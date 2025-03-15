EU mission in Armenia poses risks to South Caucasus - Baku

15 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presence of the EU mission in Armenia, along the Azerbaijani border, creates serious risks for stability in the South Caucasus region, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said on the sidelines of the XII Global Baku Forum.

He recalled that the EU mission has been operating for the second year under the guise of a civilian mission, but in reality, it is engaged in intelligence activities.

"This creates serious risks for stability in the region," Elnur Mammadov said.

The diplomat explained that even though Azerbaijan and Armenia have already agreed on the text of the peace agreement, there are a number of critical conditions for peaceful coexistence in the South Caucasus, including the cessation of Armenia's militarization and non-interference of third countries in the region.