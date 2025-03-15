Cemetery on fire in Vladikavkaz

15 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry

A large natural fire has engulfed a cemetery in Vladikavkaz. The fire has been assigned a high complexity rating. Over two dozen people are extinguishing the fire.

A fire is raging in a cemetery in Vladikavkaz, details and photos from the scene of the emergency were published by the North Ossetian Emergencies Ministry.

The department clarified that this is the Hospital Cemetery. Dry grass is burning there.

The fire has already received a high complexity rating, 1BIS. According to preliminary estimates, the flames have spread to 3,000 square meters.

21 firefighters with four units of equipment are participating in extinguishing the fire.