Pezeshkian reacts to Zarif's resignation as Iran's vice president

16 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Iranian presidential website

Zarif resigned as Iran's vice president a month and a half ago. According to the president of the Islamic Republic, he still values ​​Zarif for his professional qualities and is ready to rely on him.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian commented on Mohammad Javad Zarif's resignation as the country's vice president for strategic affairs, the local press reports.

The president acknowledged that Zarif's decision was influenced by a number of restrictions. At the same time, he emphasized that he is still ready to rely on Mohammad Javad's experience and his achievements.

In early March, the Iranian Majlis impeached the head of the Ministry of Economy Abdolnasser Hemmati amid a sharp drop in the market rate of the national currency to record levels. After that, Zarif resigned.