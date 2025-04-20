Training helicopter crashes near Iran's Qazvin

20 Apr. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A training helicopter crashed near the airport in Iran's Qazvin this morning. The crew of the helicopter survived but sustained serious injuries, the city's fire department reported.

According to Iran's news agency Mehr, the light training helicopter went down at around 9:00 a.m. Iranian time (8:30 a.m. Moscow time) in an agricultural field adjacent to Qazvin airport.

A man and a woman - the pilot and co-pilot - were injured in the crash. They were taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries of varying severity, and are currently under medical observation.

Investigative bodies are already working at the crash site to determine the cause of the incident, the report reads.