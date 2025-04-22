IAEA: Peace depends on US-Iran negotiations' success

22 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IAEA is trying to facilitate the dialogue between Iran and the US on the nuclear deal, and the negotiation process is os significant importance, IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi said at a seminar in Washington.

According to Grossi, there is no need to compare which team - Iran or the US - is more fantastic, as both delegations consist of professionals who have serious responsibility.

"They understand that both sides have a huge responsibility, and they know that peace in the Middle East, if not the world, depends on their success",

IAEA's Director General said.

He added that the IAEA is trying to help in this process and called the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program "a moment of great, great responsibility for everyone".

Tehran and Washington have already held two rounds of consultations on the nuclear deal. The next round is scheduled for April 26.