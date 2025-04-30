30 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

As Russia and the United States continue their dialogue on finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, Moscow and Washington have yet to discuss nuances of a peace plan, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"The Russian-American dialogue is ongoing, and lots of nuances regarding the future contours of a peace plan have yet to be discussed," Nebenzya said.

According to him, Moscow is ready for direct negotiations with Kiev without preconditions.