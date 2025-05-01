Regatta of memory underway in Sugovushan

1 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opening ceremony of the International President Cup 2025 regatta, dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, was held in Karabakh's Sugovushan.

In his opening remarks, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Farhad Aliyev described the growing interest from the foreign countries in the tournament as gratifying, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

According to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, it is the fifth time Sugovushan is hosting the regatta, highlighting constant improvement of the tournament.

The traditional International President Cup 2025 Regatta are being held between April 30 and May 2 in Sugovushan and Mingachevir. The President Cup 2025 regatta will feature canoe sprint and rowing events.