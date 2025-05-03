4-point earthquake hits Istanbul

3 May. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish seismologists recorded a new earthquake in Türkiye today. It occurred in Istanbul.

On Saturday, May 3, an earthquake occurred in Istanbul, Turkish media report.

The tremors measured 4.0 on the Richter scale. They were felt by local residents and visitors to the city.

There is currently no information about damage or casualties.

A strong 6.2-point earthquake, followed by 300 aftershocks, hit Istanbul last Wednesday. About 250 people were injured as a result of the tremors, and almost 4,300 buildings were damaged.