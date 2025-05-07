Israel announces suspension of Sana'a airport operations after IDF strike

7 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli military carried out an airstrike on Yemen's main airport in Sanaa on May 6 after the group launched a missile attack near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel warned people to leave the area around Sanaa International Airport before Tuesday's attack, which it said targeted Houthi infrastructure and "fully disabled the airport".

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck and dismantled Houthi terrorist infrastructure at the main airport in Sanaa, fully disabling the airportю The strike was carried out in response to the attack launched by the Houthi terrorist regime against Ben Gurion Airport," the Israeli military said.

Flight runways, aircraft, and infrastructure at the airport were struck.

The Israeli military said the airport had been "a central hub for the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer weapons and operatives."