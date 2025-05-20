Batumi-Yerevan tourist train to be launched on June 14

20 May. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A tourist train between Batumi and Yerevan will start running from June 14 to October 2, the South Caucasus Railways (SCR), which organized the service, reported.

Trains will operate between the cities every other day: on even dates of the month, they will go from the capital of Armenia, while on odd dates they will run from the Black Sea resort of Georgia.

Tickets will be available soon. They can be purchased both online and at ticket offices in Armenia and Georgia. Travel time is expected to be about 16 hours.

It is specified that from June 14 to October 2, the train between Tbilisi and Yerevan will be canceled.