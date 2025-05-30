Media: Hamas and Israel agree to 60-day ceasefire

30 May. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian Hamas movement and Israel have accepted the ceasefire proposal, previously presented to the parties to the conflict in Gaza by US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff.

According to Al Arabiya, citing a source, Witkoff has received confirmation that both parties to the conflict have accepted the ceasefire proposal. US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a 60-day halt to hostilities in the enclave.

However, the information from the Quds portal, which is close to Hamas, does not confirm Al Arabiya's report. According to the portal, the Palestinian radicals continue to study Witkoff's proposal and have not come to a decision.

It should be noted that Israel, according to a statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has accepted the plan proposed by Wittkoff.