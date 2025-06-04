Netanyahu thanks Baku for facilitating Israel-Turkey dialogue

4 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Your country has set a remarkable example of compassion and friendship that will not be forgotten. I also wish to express my gratitude for Azerbaijan's role in facilitating dialogue between Israel and Türkiye, helping to foster regional cooperation," Benjamin Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli PM, the bond between Israel and Azerbaijan is deeply rooted in history, strengthened by shared values and the enduring friendship between their nations.

He stressed the states have cultivated a partnership built on mutual trust, goodwill, and genuine respect between our governments and peoples.