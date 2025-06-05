Russia to invest $8bln in Iran's gas projects

5 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia intends to invest $8 billion in Iran's gas projects, Iran's ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"Russia plans to invest $8 billion in Iran’s gas projects, with $5 billion already secured under a broader bilateral agreement," Kazem Jalali said.

Talks are ongoing for the remaining $3 billion and potential gas swap arrangements.

According to the envoy, by the end of 2024, Russia became the leader in terms of the volume of foreign investment in the Iranian economy.

Iran plans to increase trade turnover between Iran and Russia to $10 bln by 2027. Russia-Iran trade turnover increased by 16.2% in 2024 to $4.8 billion.