Pashinyan congratulates Azerbaijanis on Eid al-Adha

7 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He shared his message of congratulations on his social media page.

“Congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Kurban Bayram. Wishing peace and prosperity to our countries and peoples,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM also congratulated the presidents of Turkey and Iran.

Eid ul-Adha is a public holiday in Muslim countries. In 2025, Eid ul-Adha began at sunset on June 5 and is celebrated on June 6.