Armenia to hold parliamentary elections in June 2026

7 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has announced its next parliamentary elections will take place on June 7, 2026. The previous parliamentary elections in the republic were held on June 20, 2021.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan confirmed the date for the country's upcoming parliamentary vote.

The politician stated that elections for Armenia's National Assembly are scheduled for June 7, 2026. He noted that today marks exactly one year to go until the elections.

It's worth noting that the previous parliamentary elections in the republic were snap elections on June 20, 2021.