Armenian nationalists choose new "leader" for summer season

7 Jun. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The nationalist opposition in Armenia has chosen a new "replacement" for Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister, David Hambardzumyan, an official from the Masis community controlled by Serzh Sargsyan and a member of Sargsyan's Republican Party. Hambardzumyan has already asked other opposition forces to unite around him, despite his membership in the RPA.

The Armenian nationalist opposition is starting a new summer season of protest activity. Yesterday, the Republican Party called on the parliamentary bloc "I have the honor" (both organizations are controlled by former president and one of the leaders of Armenian nationalism Serzh Sargsyan) to launch the impeachment procedure for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and today "I have the honor" announced the nominal leader of the next series of anti-government protests.

Last year, the nationalists promoted Bagrat Galstanyan, a priest from the Tavush region, as the savior of Armenia, and this year, official David Hambardzumyan, the head of the Masis community and a member of the Republican Party, has been proposed to citizens as a replacement for Pashinyan.