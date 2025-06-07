Port of Baku establishes ties with Chinese Guangdong province

7 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Port of Baku may soon organize cooperation projects with ports of China’s Guangdong province. A representative delegation from China recently arrived in Azerbaijan for this purpose. All the logistics capabilities of Baku Port were presented to them.

A meeting between Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Arif Agayev and a representative of the top leadership of China’s Guangdong province, Lin Keqiang took place at the Baku International Sea Trade Port. The parties discussed the development of the Middle Corridor as the main section of the East-West transregional route.

Guangdong Province and Azerbaijan are mutually interested in organizing interaction between five Guangdong ports and Port of Baku, which includes improving cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor with transshipment of cargo through the Baku port and their further delivery in the western direction by rail.