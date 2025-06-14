Iran-Israel conflict: what happened overnight?

14 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There has been a night of intense fighting between Iran and Israel, with the two sides trading fire and explosions heard in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Tehran.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before. Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3.

Iran fired three waves of missiles at Israel on Friday night and Saturday morning, wounding dozens of people.

Israel conducted a wave of airstrikes overnight in Tehran. Israeli airstrikes also struck an area near the Mehrabad Airport in western Iran, according to reports.

Moreover, according to the Arab media reports, Israel attacked the nuclear facility in Isfahan, one of the largest uranium enrichment facilities in Iran.

CNN reported citing a senior Iranian official that Iran will target military bases of any country that tries to defend Israel.