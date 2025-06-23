Vladimir Putin receives Abbas Araghchi

23 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi today in the Kremlin.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of an escalation in the Middle East.

The Russian leader strongly condemned the attacks against Iran.

"This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran. Russia is making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader conveyed his best wishes to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Please convey my best wishes to the president and the supreme leader of Iran," Vladimir Putin said.

In addition, Vladimir Putin noted that he held phone talks with the leaders of the U.S., Iran, the UAE and the Prime Minister of Israel.

According to the Iranian diplomat, Tehran is grateful to Moscow for condemning actions of Israel and the U.S.