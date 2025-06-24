Israel refrains from new strikes on Iran

24 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Netanyahu decided to refrain from new strikes on Iranian territory after a conversation with Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to refrain from new strikes on targets in Iran. This happened after the politician spoke with US leader Donald Trump, the office of the Israeli prime minister reports.

"Following the conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further attacks,”

– the office of the Israeli prime minister informed.