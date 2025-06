24 Jun. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The UN is reducing its staff in Iran for security reasons.

The United Nations (UN) is withdrawing some of its staff from Iran for security reasons, the UN Information Service reports.

The staff being evacuated from Iran are not key to the organization in the region. Their family members are also being evacuated from the country.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iran and Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire.