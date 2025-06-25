25 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is "much further away from a nuclear weapon" after the American attacks on its nuclear facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"They are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before President Trump took this bold action," Marco Rubio said.

According to him, "very significant, substantial damage" was done to a variety of different components, Politico reported.

Rubio believes that Iran now has fewer capabilities than it did a week ago to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Intelligence Community believes that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program. Preliminary assessments indicate that the U.S. attack only postponed Tehran’s acquisition of a nuclear bomb by several months. The stockpiles of enriched uranium were not destroyed, and the centrifuges are not damaged.

In turn, Rubio said that these media reports were "false" and "did not accurately reflect what’s happening."