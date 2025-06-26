China urges U.S. to cooperate in addressing root cause of bilateral tensions

26 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi urged the U.S. to work with Beijing in addressing the "root cause" of bilateral tensions to lay a solid foundation for a "stable" and "constructive" relationship between the two major powers.

Only by correctly fastening the "first button" of China-U.S. relations, Wang observed, can pave the way for the two economic and military giants to a "sound" and "stable" partnership.

In the current era, he added, China and the U.S. must develop a new narrative that can guide their future interactions and define a constructive framework for engagement between the two countries.

Reiterating Chinese President Xi Jinping's three principles – mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation – Wang Yi said they can serve as Beijing's fundamental approach in handling its relations with Washington.