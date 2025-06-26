Russia's international reserves reach $687 billion

26 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's international (gold and foreign exchange) reserves grew by more than $4 billion in a week, reaching $687 billion as of June 20, the Central Bank reported.

It should be noted that as of June 13, Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves amounted to about $683 billion. In March of this year, a historical record was set, when the value of assets exceeded $650 billion.

Let us recall that last year, Russia became the seventh country in the world in terms of growth in gold and foreign exchange reserves.

The Central Bank's reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, and foreign currencies.