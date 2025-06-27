Iran approves legislation to suspend cooperation with IAEA

27 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Guardian Council announced it approved legislation to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The bill, which was passed by the Iranian parliament on June 25, was approved by the Guardian Council after its members reviewed it, the council's spokesman Hadi Tahan Nazif said. Thus, the legislation became a law.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, IAEA officials will now not have the right to enter the country for inspections "as long as the security of Iran's nuclear facilities and the country's peaceful nuclear activities are not guaranteed."