Kazakhstan to sign NPP agreement with Russia by year-end

27 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is planning to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on building its first nuclear power plant by the end of 2025, Nuclear Energy Agency Chairman Almasadam Satkaliyev said.

"We have set an intensive timeframe for ourselves. We are planning to sign this agreement [the intergovernmental agreement with Russia] by the end of this year," Satkaliyev said.

A final decision on the terms of NPP construction will be made after signing the intergovernmental agreement, he said, adding that the agreement is already being worked on.

The official added that nuclear power plants of the kind to be built in Kazakhstan cost at least $14 billion, judging by the world practices.