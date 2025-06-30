Azerbaijani policeman injured in mine explosion in Aghdam

30 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine incident occurred today in Papravand village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

An employee of the Aghdam district police department, a police officer, was injured while performing his official duties, having blown up by an anti-personnel mine in the village of Papravand in the Aghdam district. The victim's right leg was amputated at the ankle.

An investigation is underway into the incident.