Irakli Kobakhidze appoints new Minister of Education of Georgia

30 Jun. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the appointment of the chairman of the parliamentary committee on education to the position of the Minister of Education of Georgia.

Earlier it became known that the previous head of the department, Alexander Tsuladze, resigned. He held the post since October 2, 2024.

Alexander Tsuladze thanked Irakli Kobakhidze and the team of the "Georgian Dream" for their joint work.

"I thank the Prime Minister of Georgia, my colleagues and the government team, with whom I had the chance to do good work for our country",

Tsuladze said.