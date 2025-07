4 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

"International reserves as of the close of business on June 27, 2025 totaled $687.7 billion, having increased over a week by $500 mln or by 0.1%, largely because of the positive revaluation," the regulator said.

According to data of June 20, reserves totaled $687.2 billion.